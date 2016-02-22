Brunswick County Sheriff's Office seeks robbery suspect

Investigators are looking for this vehicle of interest in connection with a Brunswick County armed robbery at a Walgreen's. (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators are looking for a man who robbed a Brunswick County Walgreen's. (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a Friday robbery, according to a press release.

The suspect reportedly entered a Walgreen’s located at 1138 Sabbath Home Road in Holden Beach at 6:30 p.m., went to the pharmacy counter and demanded Oxycodone.

Initial information from the BCSO said the suspect presented a gun at the counter. New details sent out indicate the person at the counter did not see a gun.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white male weighing between 170 and 190 pounds and between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall.

A faded, red 1994 Ford F150 and a white Ford work van were seen in the area and are considered vehicles of interest, the release stated.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect or the owner of the vehicles of interest is asked to contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 253-2777, or dial 911.

