Little River man arrested on burglary, kidnapping charges

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – A Little River man was arrested Friday on burglary and kidnapping charges stemming from an incident that happened earlier this month.

Joshua Lamarcus Livingston, 21, was charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping and pointing and presenting firearms at a person, according to information on the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s website. He remains in jail on a $45,000 bond.

According to the arrest report, the incident took place Feb. 2 in the 1100 block of Collier Lane in Little River. The suspect allegedly entered the victim’s bedroom, held her at gunpoint and told her he “wanted his stuff.”

The victim told him she did not have what he was looking for, the report stated. There was no indication as to what, specifically, the suspect wanted.

After Livingston did not find what he was looking for, he reportedly left the area on foot along with a second suspect. It is not known at this time whether that person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

