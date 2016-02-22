Myrtle Beach in running for best East Coast beach in USA Today poll

A view of Myrtle Beach along the ocean. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach is one of five South Carolina beaches in the running for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice poll for best East Coast beach.

Along with Myrtle Beach, Hunting Island State Park in Beaufort; Folly Beach in Charleston; Kiawah Beachwalker Park in Kiawah; and Coligny Beach Park in Hilton Head are among the 20 east coast beaches readers can choose from.

As of Monday afternoon, Hunting Island State Park was in the top spot.

Readers have until Monday, March 14 at 11:59 a.m. to vote. They are free to vote for their favorite beach once a day.

Click below to vote in the poll:

http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-east-coast-beach/leaderboard/

