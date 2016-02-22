Fire destroys apartment art studio in Longs

LONGS, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire and North Myrtle Beach Fire crews responded to a fire in Longs Sunday night on Anchor Road, according to Battalion Chief Brian Van Aernem.

Van Aernem said the fire destroyed a second story apartment studio and garage. No one was inside at the time.

According to Van Aernem, the apartment was believed to be an art studio and he was not able to confirm if anyone lived in the unit.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time. Crews are working to learn more.

We will provide updates as they become available.

