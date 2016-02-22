Two Lake City men dead after drowning in Lake Marion - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two Lake City men dead after drowning in Lake Marion

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
Source: RayCom Media

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) -Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock confirmed two men have drowned in Lake Marion over the weekend.

According to Mock, the two men are from Lake City, SC.    

Their names are not being released at this time, authorities are still searching for one of the men.   

