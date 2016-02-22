Drive-thru prayer stations coming to Johnsonville

Google Maps Street View of the Fenters Chevrolet lot where the prayer stations will be held. (Source: Google Maps)

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WMBF) - For those in need of some God on the go, two reverends are hosting an upcoming series of drive-through prayer stations in Johnsonville.

The stations are being hosted by Reverend Tenny Rupnick from Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Reverend Ernest Frierson from Jeremiah and Mt. Seal United Methodist Churches, and their members.

The prayer stations will be held in the parking lot of the Old Don Fenters Chevrolet lot across from Wellman Golf Course in Johnsonville, SC, on the following dates: February 27, March 12, April 9 , and April 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Individuals or families in need of prayer may drive through and stay in their cars as they are being ministered to.

