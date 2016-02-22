Hillary Clinton to rally in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, SC (WMBF) - Hillary Clinton is expected to return to the Palmetto State and rally ahead of the first in the south primary, which is scheduled for Saturday, February 27.

According to a new release, Clinton will discuss her plans to break down all the barriers that hold South Carolinians back.

The rally will be held on Thursday, February 25, at the Williamsburg County Recreation Center in Kingstree. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and the rally is scheduled from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

