Bennettsville Fire Department investigating early morning house fire

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The Bennettsville Fire Department said they responded to a single story house fire Monday morning at 1327 Red Hill Road.

The Department said the call came in at 4:27 a.m. and crews were on scene until 7:42 a.m.

No one was home at the time and the house is a loss. The BFD said the woman who lives at the home was staying with her daughter when the fire happened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.