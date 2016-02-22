CCU trustees approve two new degree programs

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University board of trustees approved two new degree programs at the February 19 meeting. A new bachelor degree in Hispanic studies and a master of education degree in language, literacy and culture will be offered, according to the CCU website.

The B.A. in Hispanic studies will provide students with in-depth studies and a solid knowledge of the language. The M.Ed degree in language will prepare graduates with foundation skills needed to be an effective literacy teacher.

According to CCU, both degrees will begin in the fall of 2017, pending approval from the S.C. Commission on Higher Education.

Additionally, the board also approved a higher education revenue bond issue, which is not to exceed $38 million. CCU said the sale of the bonds will fund the Brooks Stadium expansion, as required by the University's athletic affiliation with the Sun Belt Conference, which is effective on July 1, 2016. Seating capacity will be increased at the stadium to meet the NCAA Football Bowl subdivision requirements.

The board also granted ground work approval from Santee Cooper, which is necessary for the new academic office building at 115 Chanticleer Drive. CCU said ground was broken on the project two weeks ago.

To view the full article from CCU on these changes, tap here.

