Myrtle Beach Police seek woman reported missing since October

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who has been missing since October, reports say.

According to the MBPD Facebook page, Angela Lynn McNelis is 4'11 with brown hair, blue eyes and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

According to Myrtle Beach Police reports, the victim's daughter has not heard from her mother since October 1, 2015 and she is concerned.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

Myrtle Beach Police are asking that you reference report number 16-002610.

