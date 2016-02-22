Popeyes in Myrtle Beach hiring employees

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Popeyes in Myrtle Beach is expected to open mid March and they are hiring now.

The company said they are hiring team oriented, high energy individuals who excel in a fast paced environment. Restaurant or service industry experience is preferred but not required.

The new location will be located in Myrtle Beach at the intersection of Highway 544 and 17 Business.

As the restaurant is still under construction interviews will be conducted at the Holiday Inn on North Ocean Boulevard, in Surfside Beach.

Those applying are asked to come between 9 a.m and 4 p.m. on February 22 through February 26. The company said to let the desk clerk know you are there for Popeyes and they will direct you where to go.

