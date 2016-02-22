Police: Suspects allegedly tie man with phone cords at MB hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the Hotel Blue on Sunday in reference to three suspects who allegedly entered a hotel room at gunpoint, then choked and robbed the victim, according to reports.

Upon arriving, officers spoke to the victim who said he was in his hotel room around 8:15 p.m. Sunday and heard a knock on his door. The victim said he thought it was a female friend that was expected to come over, but when he opened the door, three suspects entered the room with guns. Reports also say the suspects grabbed and choked him to the point he was about to lose consciousness.

The victim told police the suspects bound both his hands and feet with phone cords and took him into the bathroom; the second suspect waited by the bathroom door while the other two suspects ransacked the room.

Reports say one of the suspects asked the victim where the guns were, and the other suspect said they need to hurry with the robbery. The suspects rushed out of the room and headed towards the stairwell.

The victim said he was able to free himself from the phone cords and ran out of the room as the suspects were headed downstairs. When the victim ran towards the balcony, the suspects entered a black Ford Focus and headed south on Ocean Blvd with a license plate that read LFR455.

Reports say when the victim re-entered the hotel room he noticed the television torn out. He also noticed his Playstation along with $500-600 was missing from the victim's pocket.

According to the victim, the first suspect was a white male carrying a silver or gray.22 revolver. The suspect is described to weigh 140-150 lbs, with a full beard and long hair wearing blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a white male with short hair, weighing 140-150 lbs.

The third suspect was identified as a black male weighing 150-160 lbs with a mini afro and wearing a bandana.

Police are still investigating.

