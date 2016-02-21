Myrtle Beach Police Officers play basketball with community kids

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police Officers were interacting and coming together with kids of the community Sunday during a game of hoops, additionally throwing a football with them.

Jamie McKnight posted a video and said, " MBPD and the Booker T. Washington Community.......First stages of coming together — at Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department posted on their webpage, "Officers building relationships with the youth in the Booker T. Washington community. Thank you to Jamie McKnight for capturing this moment."

