Hamlin wins Daytona 500 in photo finish

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WMBF) - Denny Hamlin is the winner of the 2016 Daytona 500. In a wild finish, Hamlin crossed the line just inches in front of Martin Truex Jr.

Polesitter Chase Elliott finished 40 laps down after a crash on the 18th lap.

Fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. also crashed, his was with 31 laps to go.

WMBF News will have highlights and reaction tonight on WMBF News at 6.

To view a slideshow of pictures from Daytona, tap here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved