Accident with injuries blocking US-17 at Wesley Road in Georgetown County

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
GEORGETOWN, SC WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting an accident with injuries in Georgetown County at US-17 business and Wesley Road.

The accident was reported at 2:25 p.m., according to the SCHP website.

A WMBF News employee on scene said traffic is backed up.

