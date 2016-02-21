Midway Fire Rescue assists with campaign coverage

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - Miday Fire Rescue took on the task of providing coverage for campaign visits from two different presidential candidates and several members of the government on Friday.

According to the department, the afternoon event was Donald Trump at Pawleys Plantation. He was joined by SC Attorney General Henry McMaster. The evening event was Senator Marco Rubio at the Low County Day School. He was joined by Senator Tim Scott and SC Governor Nikki Haley.

Crews were asked to stand by with a variety of resources depending on the event.

The resources provided included on-site Division of Fire & Life Safety staff for occupancy count monitoring, a medic unit, a rescue with hazardous materials capabilities, and other resources. Midway Fire said collaboration was great with everyone, including the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, SCHP, the US Secret Service, SLED, and the Governor's Protective Detail.

The crews were assigned tasks that thankfully were not utilized and they were out for several hours each.

According to Midway Fire, candidates and their guests at both events went out of their way to greet, thank, and take pictures with personnel.

