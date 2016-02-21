Senator Cruz and his supporters not demoralized by SC Primary results

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - With Trump taking South Carolina early in the South Carolina Republican Primary, the battle for second became a little less certain between Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio.

Following the announcement of Trump’s win, the mood of supporters at Cruz’s watch party at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia swung between disappointing and defiant.

When Cruz and his supporters took the stage, the room became electric, and Cruz worked to get everyone looking forward to Tuesday.

“If you are a conservative, this is where you belong, because only one strong conservative is in a position to win this race,” said Cruz as he spoke to hundreds of his supporters.

In that same speech, Cruz asked for a moment of silence for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. The senator chose not to campaign today, and instead went to Scalia’s funeral.

Cruz then went on to acknowledge the efforts of Jeb Bush, who had just suspended his campaign.

“Governor Bush brought honor and dignity to this race,” He told the crowd.

Showing no signs of defeat, Cruz pumped up the crowd, saying South Carolina voters gave a remarkable result. He went on to remind everyone in the room that he’s the only candidate to beat Donald Trump in a primary election.

"I cannot wait to stand on that debate stage against Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders or whatever other socialist they nominate,” Cruz said.

While some followers say Saturday’s results came as a shock, they say their support won't falter either.

“We’re disappointed because we thought we could take over Trump, but we will get energized again, and we will try to get the message out,” said Mary Ellen Cruz, a supporter from the Columbia area.

Cruz's staff says he'll head to Nevada Sunday morning and will spend Super Tuesday in Houston.

