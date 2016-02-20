Florence suspects in custody after suspicious vehicle located

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff's Office responded to Byrnes Boulevard in the Country Club of South Carolina regarding a suspicious vehicle on Saturday. Two people are now in custody after allegedly stealing items from a home.

The vehicle was reported as suspicious on East Old Marion Highway earlier in the day. FCSO Aviation Unit and FCSO Tracking Team were called to attempt to locate the suspects, according to Major Michael Nunn.

According to a news release, the suspects were located by the Aviation Unit at approximately 6:00 p.m. on the golf course. The suspects were taken into custody for questioning.

Nunn said two people have been charged with burglary third degree. 31-year-old Kimberly Todd Viola and 31-year-old Dustin Allen Francis, both of Fort, Mill, SC, allegedly entered an attached storage area of a house on Timberlane Drive in Florence and removed items from inside. A search for the suspects began at 4:25 p.m. after reports of the suspicious vehicle.

Both suspects are being held at the Florence County Sheriff's Office pending a bond hearing.

