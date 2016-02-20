Republican Primary polls close in South Carolina - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Republican Primary polls close in South Carolina

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The polls for the Republican Presidential Primary in South Carolina closed at 7 p.m.

Results from around the state are expected to come in throughout the night.

