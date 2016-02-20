SC Republican Presidential Primary Decision 2016 results

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The winner of the SC Republican Presidential Primary Decision 2016 is Donald Trump with 239,851 overall votes. The total precincts in South Carolina was 2,238.

Trump took the state lead against Rubio with 165,881 votes; Cruz with 164,790; Bush at 57,863 votes; Kasich at 56,206; and Carson places last with 53,326 votes.

Darlington County GOP Presidential Primary Decision 2016:

Trump 3,352; Cruz 2,594; Rubio 1,387; Bush 693, Carson 525; Kasich 328

Dillon County GOP Presidential Primary Decision 2016:

Trump 972; Cruz 912; Rubio 445; Bush 169; Carson 112; Kasich 65

Florence County GOP Presidential Primary Decision 2016:

Trump 6,004; Cruz 5,208; Rubio 3,357; Bush 1,462; Carson 1,267; Kasich 823

Georgetown County GOP Presidential Primary Decision 2016:

Trump 4,620; Rubio 2,693; Cruz 1,591; Kasich 1,023; Bush 959; Carson 609

Horry County Republican Presidential Primary Decision 2016:

Trump 26,445; Rubio 9,605; Cruz 8,496; Kasich 3,430; Bush 3,161; Carson 2,638

Marion County GOP Presidential Primary Decision 2016.

Trump 1,206; Cruz 740; Rubio 436; Bush 215; Carson 140; Kasich 100.

Marlboro County GOP Presidential Primary Decision 2016:

Trump 737; Cruz 409; Rubio 254; Bush 164; Carson 128; Kasich 57

