City of MB releases 23-mile traffic loop Bikefest map

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach released a new map showing the 23-mile traffic loop for Memorial Day weekend, along with information about pedestrian and vehicular safety measures.

The city said this year's plans are the same as last year's, with one-way traffic on Ocean Boulevard and other precautions for visitor safety.

The City said the goal is to enhance emergency response times and prevent gridlock. The improvements will address safety concerns from recent years.

According to the City of Myrtle Beach, some of the Bikfest changes include:

Increased law enforcement will help with public safety. Additional police officers will be available throughout the Grand Strand. Illegal activities, including excessive noise, speeding, littering, impromptu parties, unlicensed retail sales and other criminal behavior will result in tickets or arrests.

All traffic on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach is one way, southbound, from 29th Avenue North to South Kings Highway, with an extended loop beyond Ocean Boulevard. From Friday through Monday, May 22-25, northbound lanes of Ocean Boulevard are reserved for emergency vehicles.

Access to Ocean Boulevard begins on Kings Highway at 29th Avenue North, with no access north of that point. Exits from Ocean Boulevard may be allowed at those cross streets with traffic signals on Kings Highway, depending on traffic conditions.

A 23-mile extended traffic loop will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 27-29, to keep traffic flowing and prevent gridlock. At other times, traffic may be diverted from Ocean Boulevard to keep vehicles moving at peak periods.

For walkers’ safety, pedestrians will be separated from vehicles along five miles of Ocean Boulevard, from 29th Avenue North to South Kings Highway. Barriers will be in place to prevent walkers from entering the roadway.

Impromptu parties, with or without alcohol, are illegal on both public and private property. Alcohol consumption is illegal in parking areas and on public rights-of-way. Violations are misdemeanors, subject to a fine of up to $500 and/or 30 days in jail, per occurrence, upon conviction.

Trash receptacles on Ocean Boulevard will be emptied twice daily during the weekend, once after noon and once after midnight, to avoid littering. Lane closures and detours may occur during this process. Thank you for using the trashcans!

No more than two motorcycles may park in a single public space. For spaces controlled by pay-stations, rather than parking meters, both motorcycles must pay to park and both must display parking receipts. Paid parking is enforced from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., seven days a week.

South Carolina requires helmets for all motorcycle operators and passengers who are under age 21. Myrtle Beach encourages helmets for all riders!

The noise ordinance prohibits excessive noise, including noise created by loud music, revving engines and spinning tires. Violations are misdemeanors, subject to a fine of up to $500 and/or 30 days in jail, per occurrence, upon conviction.

In the City of Myrtle Beach, a year-round curfew is in effect for juveniles (under age 18) between 1:00 and 6:00 a.m. It is a misdemeanor for a minor to be in a public place during curfew hours.

The Clerk of Court's Office will be open 24 hours a day throughout the weekend, with bond hearings scheduled every six hours.

