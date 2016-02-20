North Myrtle Beach polling issues

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WMBF) - Today's South Carolina Republican Primary is expected to have a large voter turnout, but polling issues in parts of Horry County have left some poll-goers disappointed to the point where they're not voting anymore.

Many of Horry County's nearly 199,000 registered voters casted their ballots with ease. But some poll-goers ran into unexpected challenges. At North Myrtle Beach High School, polling machine malfunctions left some people frustrated after having to wait 30 minutes to cast their ballots.

Little River voter Howard Moore, says, "...I feel so bad about the people that were going to work this morning that may not get a chance to vote because they didn't make sure these machines were working. They should have been working last night and running all night long. This ain't the way you do things."

Susan Trexler, one of the main precinct organizers, says a machine glitch was the cause of the hold up and a simple reboot got it back to working.

On top of that, many residents whose precinct had been the high school for years, were sent elsewhere because of local redistricting that many say they were unaware of. Some voters were told their new polling locations. Others say, they were left to figure it out on their own or just not vote at all.

The frustration and confusion of some, didn't dull the patriotism of others. Peggy Joline, a voter from Little River says, "I'm proud to be an American. I am proud to have this privilege to vote." And her message to non-voters: "If you do not get out and vote, you have no right to complain about what is going on. That is one right that each and every one of us have."

