Victim identified in fatal Florence motorcycle crash

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal accident that occurred on E. Twin Church Road and S. Hill Road Friday night.

SCHP said they believe the crash happened at 8 p.m. Friday, but it wasn't discovered until noon Saturday by a passerby.

According to SCHP, they believe a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south on Twin Church Road when it ran off the roadway and hit a tree and fence.

The Florence County Coroner identified the deceased victim as 18-year-old James Tyler Young, from Florence. Young was wearing a helmet, according to SCHP.

This incident is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

