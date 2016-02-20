Family of four displaced after Conway house fire

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A home on New Home Circle Drive near Conway was completely destroyed by a fire Saturday morning, displacing two parents and two children who made it out of the home safely, according to officials.

Batallion Chief Brian Van Aernem said crews responded to a house fire in the Cherry Hill Community Saturday morning at about 9 a.m. which was caused by cooking. Officials said the kitchen fire extended up into the attic, and the home is a total loss.

There were no injuries, but two adults and kids were displaced and the Red Cross is assisting the family, according to Van Aernem. ISI Elite Training it also helping to get clothes and toy donations for the family, according to officials.

Find out how you can help the family who was displaced by the fire here: https://www.gofundme.com/pyqa7jus - donations can also be made at ISI Elite Training front desk.

