2 busted in Darlington for drug trafficking

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Drug Enforcement Unit made a traffic stop on Oates Highway Friday night which led to the discovery of crack, marijuana, and more. Two people are now facing charges, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

The Drug Unit obtained 30 grams of crack cocaine, seven grams of cocaine, 23 grams of marijuana packed for individual sell, and 25 Xanax tablets. Along with the narcotics, agents also seized US currency, a vehicle, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

This traffic stop was a result of a joint investigation with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and Lamar Police Department.

Ceddrick Antwon Shaw, 32, of Lamar, was charged with trafficking crack cocaine more than 28 grams, Possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Marijuana 2nd offense and possession of schedule IV controlled substance. Shaw is out on bond for murder and was under electronic monitoring at the time of this arrest.

Tiquisha Shanice Johnson, 26, from Lamar, was charged with trafficking crack cocaine more than 28 grams, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of schedule IV controlled substance.

