Autopsy results released in case of Lake City couple killed in house fire

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - The autopsies of a couple who died in a Lake City house fire early Saturday morning show the cause of death to be smoke and soot inhalation, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

They were previously identified as 84-year-old Eddie Salters and 64-year-old Yvonda Salters.

The manner of death is pending investigation, von Lutcken added.

Reports say the fire happened shortly after midnight. According to von Lutcken, the house was located at 100 Darlington Street in Lake City.

Lake City Fire Chief Randy Diggers said the first fire units on scene reported a single family home with heavy fire in the front of the home. Crews discovered the two victims inside the home, according to Diggers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved