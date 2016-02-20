Trump rallies along Grand Strand

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Myrtle Beach Mayor-Elect Brenda Bethune and several council members are being sworn in at 1 p.m. today ahead of the city's regular council meeting. Watch live here.More >>
Myrtle Beach Mayor-Elect Brenda Bethune and several council members are being sworn in at 1 p.m. today ahead of the city's regular council meeting. Watch live here.More >>
Brenda Bethune has officially been certified as the new mayor of Myrtle Beach following a canvassing of the votes cast in Tuesday’s runoff election.More >>
Brenda Bethune has officially been certified as the new mayor of Myrtle Beach following a canvassing of the votes cast in Tuesday’s runoff election.More >>
Local businesswoman Brenda Bethune has defeated incumbent John Rhodes to become the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.More >>
Local businesswoman Brenda Bethune has defeated incumbent John Rhodes to become the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.More >>
The polls have closed and now the results will start coming in to determine who will be the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.More >>
The polls have closed and now the results will start coming in to determine who will be the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.More >>
On Tuesday, Nov. 21, incumbent John Rhodes and challenger Brenda Bethune will take part in a runoff election to determine who will be the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.More >>
On Tuesday, Nov. 21, incumbent John Rhodes and challenger Brenda Bethune will take part in a runoff election to determine who will be the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
ATF and FBI agents held a news conference regarding the explosion in Schertz, TX. where a package exploded on a conveyor belt.More >>
ATF and FBI agents held a news conference regarding the explosion in Schertz, TX. where a package exploded on a conveyor belt.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
He admitted saying that people in Congress need to "get off their f---ing a----" in the call.More >>
He admitted saying that people in Congress need to "get off their f---ing a----" in the call.More >>
Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening.More >>
Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >>