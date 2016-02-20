Donald Trump answers questions in exclusive one-on-one interview

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - Donald Trump spent the day before the First in the South primary campaigning in the Grand Strand, so what does he plan to do to benefit the area locally? WMBF News Reporter Amy Lipman got those answers in an exclusive one-on-one interview Friday.

“So many of my friends came to me because I have so many friends down here and they said, ‘You’ve got to do something about I-73,’ and I said ,’We’ll take care of it,’” Trump said.

Off-shore drilling is another important topic for coastal voters.

“Frankly, if we don’t have to do it I say it’s wonderful because there’s so much oil right now, it’s great, but we don’t want to do anything to hurt the coast, but at the same time I’m a very, very big man for the drilling, so I’m going to take a look at it very carefully,” he said.

Trump stands strong on gun control.

“If you look at Paris where they have very strong gun control, you saw what happened, 130 people killed,” he said. “If bullets were going the other way, there wouldn’t have been 130 people killed.”

However, he says he still wants to tackle violence.

“It’s not a gun problem, it’s a mental health problem,” Trump said. “We’re going to devote a lot of time and effort and money to mental health.”

People have criticized Trump for calling himself a Christian, while also saying he’ll build a wall along the Mexican border. The pope was among them, but Trump said he has since apologized through a letter.

“He didn’t hear how bad it is in terms of crime and violence for this country,” Trump said in reference to Mexican immigration. “Once the pope heard that, he really recanted and I appreciated that.”

Trump said he doesn’t think Governor Nikki Haley’s endorsement of Senator Marco Rubio will affect him in the primary Saturday because his supporters care more about illegal immigration than they do.

Now, it all depends on what voters think when they show up to the polls.

“Hopefully I will make the people from South Carolina very, very proud in a couple of years as president,” Trump said. “It’s something that’s very important to me.”

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.