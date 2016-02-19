Rubio rallies in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - Even though Sen. Marco Rubio's rally got rescheduled from its earlier time due to airplane issues, several hundred people showed up to the Lowcountry Preparatory School in Pawleys Island to see Rubio speak at 10 p.m. Friday.

"Thank you for waiting for us and thank you for coming back," Rubio told the crowd. "We are grateful."

The rally began with Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott, who have endorsed Rubio as the presidential candidate for the Republican Party.

Gov. Haley talked about Rubio’s commitment to security and limiting terms in Washington.

Rubio then took the stage to talk about his own family history and why he believes we need to leave a better America for future generations.

"I will be a president for all Americans," he said. "I will never divide you against each other on purpose."

He didn’t mention any other Republican candidates, but he did bring up Bernie Sanders being a socialist and Hillary Clinton being unqualified for the presidency.

Rubio said he wants to beef up the military and take better care of veterans by allowing them to go to any hospital or doctor they want.

He discussed wanting to defeat ISIS and put terrorists in Guantanamo Bay.

He also talked about understanding college debt because he had loans himself.

Rubio mentioned how South Carolina has been a model for job creation.

“While the rest of the country is losing jobs in manufacturing, South Carolina is adding jobs in manufacturing," he said. "We’re going to do for America what Nikki Haley has done for South Carolina.”

Rubio pointed out this is his final rally before voters start heading to the polls Saturday.

