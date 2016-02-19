xfinity Series takes over Daytona Saturday

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WMBF) - With the Camping World Truck Series race in the books, it's the xfinity Series' turn to grab the attention of NASCAR fans at Daytona International Speedway.



The Powershares QQQ 300 is Saturday at 3:30 p.m., but there is a lot of work to do for the drivers before the green flag d rops.



The field will be narrowed through qualifying that begins at 10 a.m. There are two rounds of qualifying. Ty Dillon was the fastest in practice, so he'll qualify last.



Sprint Cup series drivers like Joe Logano, Aric Almirola and Daytona 500 pole-sitter Chase Elliott will be in the mix for this race.



Ryan Reed won last year's opening race. He ran 11th in practice.



