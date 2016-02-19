REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY: What to know before going to the polls

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina voters take to the polls today to cast their ballots in the Republican Presidential Primary.

The polls will be open statewide from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Voters are reminded to bring either: a South Carolina driver’s license; an ID card issued by the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles; a S.C. voter registration card with a photo; a federal military identification; or a U.S. passport.

A week later, on Saturday, Feb. 27, the Democratic Presidential Primary will be held in the Palmetto State. Voters need to remember they can only vote in one of these primaries.

For more information, go to SCVotes.org.

