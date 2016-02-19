Sauter wins, Brown gets top 5, half of the field crashes

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WMBF) - If you wait long enough for the big one, it'll eventually happen. Daytona International Speedway didn't disappoint Friday night.



With seven laps to go in the NextEra Energy Resources 250, 16 trucks were involved in a crash that brought racing to a red flag halt and thinned the field for the finish.



After a nearly 30-minute delay to clean the track, it was Johnny Sauter that was able to find the most speed and finish off the victory.



The final lap saw another big crash that sent Christopher Bell flipping nearly a dozen times. He was able to walk away from the crash.



The top five featured Coastal Carolina student Brandon Brown. Brown finished 4th, able to barely avoid both big crashes at the end of the race.



South Carolina native Jordan Anderson finished 30th in the 32 truck field. His truck stalled on turn four on the 75th lap. Anderson worked his way into the top 10 several times throughout the race.



