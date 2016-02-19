Anderson building on support from home state

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WMBF) - Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jordan Anderson was probably the happiest person at Daytona International Speedway. The Forest Acres, S.C. native locked in the final qualifying spot for the NextEra Energy Resources 250.



For Anderson, the 100-lap race only lasted 75 though. His truck stalled on turn 4 and he had to be pushed to his garage.



This won't be the last you hear of Jordan Anderson. He is now a full-time driver in the Camping World Truck Series and says he's living a childhood dream.



"Told my parents when I was six I wanted to be a NASCAR driver," Anderson said Friday before qualifying began. "So for them, I'm sure it was like me saying I'm going to be a spaceman, a cowboy. I wanted to be a NASCAR driver."



Nearly two decades later, Jordan is on pace to make his dream a reality. After running in 17 races last season, Anderson is picking up steam. That's especially the case in his hometown. Columbia has fully embraced his budding career.



"It really hits a lot of emotions having your city behind you," Anderson said. "Having Columbia, S.C. on the truck, hat, uniform, it's pretty cool, and that all started last year. They sponsored me in Miami."



Anderson fully intends to represent all that have helped him to get to this point.



"It's pretty cool here. It's starting to sink in now that we're at the track. We're here, the motors are running, you let it all soak in"



Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.