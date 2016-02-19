WATCH LIVE: Rubio holds rally in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Marco Rubio is speaking at a rally in Pawleys Island Friday evening.

The event is being held at the Lowcountry Preparatory School, located at 300 Blue Stem Drive in Pawleys Island. Gov. Nikki Haley, U.S. Senator Tim Scott, and Rep. Trey Gowdy are also schedule to speak at the rally, which was canceled and rescheduled Friday after the group had airplane trouble in Columbia, according to a representative with the Georgetown County Republican Party.

Rubio, the U.S. Senator from Florida, was endorsed earlier this week by South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley ahead of the state’s GOP presidential primary. A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Maris poll shows him in third place among Republican candidates with 15 percent support.

The S.C. Republican Presidential Primary Poll will take place on Saturday, February 20. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to all registered voters. Voters can only vote in either the Republican Primary on Feb. 20, or the Democratic Primary on Feb. 27.

