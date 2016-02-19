SLIDESHOW: Sand art seen near Wyndham Seawatch Plantation

Sand art seen near the Wyndham Seawatch Plantation in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Donna Ehmer)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Now here’s something you don’t see on the beach every day!

Viewer Donna Ehmer sent along photos of some awesome beach art found near the Wyndham Seawatch Plantation resort in Myrtle Beach.

Mobile users – tap here to view a slideshow of the pictures.

In addition to the grumpy-looking monkey, you can see a massive Snoopy carved into the sand, and the apparent artist’s signature: Craig Tripp.

