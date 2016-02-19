Vehicle gives students a look at Army's technology

A program designed to give students a glimpse into the U.S Army's technological advancements was at a local high school on Friday. (Source: Christel Bell)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A program designed to give students a glimpse into the U.S Army's technological advancements was at a local high school on Friday.

The idea is help students understand how technology will aid a new generation of soldiers behind the front the lines.

It is a completely different perspective of the U.S. Army for the students at Conway High School.

"A lot of people have the concept that we are kind of like the video game," said SFC Charles Smith, a U.S. Army Recruiter who travels the nation with the STEM Interactive mobile unit. "That's what they relate us too, and we are so much more than that."

Col. Claude Davis, senior naval instructor at Conway High, said this opportunity to educate students about the Army and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) is the best of both worlds.

"We try to offer as many options as we can for our students to choose from and this is just one of many opportunities that's available for them," explained Davis.

The $2 million dollar trailer has simulation videos and interactive equipment that teaches students about the STEM jobs available in the army. The students get to see the technology available to the military, how it is constantly evolving and how the Army uses technology to save lives.

"We show them different ways to configure the robot to help us to keep ourselves out of harm's way," explained Smith.

The hands-on experience with the TALON robot recruiters explain how to create and construct technology that can be used in the combat field.

"The Army sat down with research and development and they developed the TALON robots for bomb disposal, so now if there is something suspicious, something we don't know, or we do know it's an explosive device, we send the TALON robot," Smith explained

For the students interested in STEM careers, this experience opened their eyes to more job possibilities.

"It’s a lot more than the infantry and the combat jobs. There are over 150 jobs in the Army and 10 percent is combat related. The rest of it is comprised of stuff like this engineering technology, mechanical stuff like that," said SSG Nathaniel Shurter, a local U.S. Army recruiter.

Sophomore student Caleb Stacey says he never really knew about the technological advancement of the army.

"I've been building since I was about three or four, so that's what really got my interest in becoming an engineer. It is solving problems," said Stacey, who is also an engineering and robotics student. "I thought the robots were really cool. I would like to try to build one."

