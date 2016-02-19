Supporters and undecideds come to hear Cruz Friday in Myrtle Beach

Hundreds came to Springmaid Resort in Myrtle Beach on Friday to hear Ted Cruz speak. (Source: Mandy Noell)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Hundreds turned out Friday morning at Springmaid Resort in Myrtle Beach to hear Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz speak.

But it wasn’t just his supporters who were in the crowd.

Many of those at the rally were undecided, and are looking for a candidate to throw their support behind by Saturday morning when the polls open for South Carolina’s GOP presidential primary.

"I am undecided actually,” said Christopher James. “With the way the garbage has been slung this year with everyone, I'm trying to see each one of the candidates up close and personal so that way I'm able to, you know, make my decision hopefully this evening."

For some, there is no decision to make.

"I have 100 percent support and faith in Ted Cruz,” said supporter Janet Spencer. “I was in Florence this past week, I was here last week, down at Ground Zero. I've been to Dorchester. I've been to Ohio."

On Friday, Cruz was flanked by his wife and a famous friend, “Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson.

And when he took the stage to a standing ovation, he talked to South Carolinians on the fringe ahead of tomorrow's primary about commonality.

"We got a lot in common,” said Cruz. “We're southern states. Whole lot of veterans. Gun owners. We love God. And we're ticked off at the nonsense in Washington that's destroying this country."

His jokes and jabs were peppered with sobering statements.

"Hilary Clinton wins, Bernie Sanders wins or some other socialist wins, then our freedoms are gone for a generation,” said Cruz. “But I'll tell you what we also know; if the wrong Republican wins, they're gone too."

He spoke at length about the passing of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and the implications of choosing his successor.

"Every justice that I appoint to the Supreme Court will be a principled constitutionalist, will be faithful and will protect the Bill of Rights," Cruz said.

Cruz also touched on being an underdog in this election.

"The week before Iowa, every pundit on TV, every pollster on TV said there's no way we could win," he said.

Cruz’s last remarks were directed to South Carolina voters.

"Tomorrow, come out and vote in the Republican primary," he said.

The polls open at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

