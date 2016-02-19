View full reports from this week's Restaurant Scorecard

(WMBF) - The weekend is going to be a beautiful one-- so why not go out and enjoy it by dining out at your favorite restaurant? But as they do every week-- the Department of Health and Environmental Control stopped by some local hot spots. Here's a breakdown of some of those scores.



The lowest was in North Myrtle Beach at Boulineau's Shell-- they got an 83. Inspectors say the inside liner of the ice machine door was cracked. Also, the floor in the back room was not clean in the corners and under the equipment.

Scores of 88 were given to three restaurants: Lucky Panda in North Myrtle Beach, Mrs. Fish on Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach, and Stir Fry on North Kings Highway.

And now to some good news: the Outback Steakhouse near the Tanger Outlets on 501 got a 98. Hot Stacks Pancake House in Myrtle Beach also a 98. And Salsarita's Fresh Cantina on Oleander Drive in Myrtle Beach got a 99.

View each of this week’s Restaurant Scorecard inspection reports below:

