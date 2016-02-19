HCFR: Brush fire near Hwy. 90 and Old Reaves Ferry Rd. under control

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A brush fire near Highway 90 and Old Reaves Ferry Road that was threatening four to 10 structures at a development in the area is now under control, confirmed Lt. Brian VanAernem with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called out to the fire at about 4 p.m. Friday, but were having trouble accessing the location of the fire due to flooding in the area, Lt. VanAernem said. Lt. VanAernem confirmed at 4:43 p.m. that the fire was under control and no longer threatening structures.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.