Sen. Marco Rubio cancels and reschedules his rally in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – At the last minute, Sen. Marco Rubio's early afternoon rally in Pawleys Island was canceled.

Many in the crowd of hundreds thought Rubio was just running late until the announcement was made that he wasn’t coming at all.

Many thought the reason behind it was valid.

“Some lady told me his airplane had trouble, and I wouldn't come either. Would you?” Mac Chapman said.

The exact announcement made to the crowd was Rubio was having engine trouble. While many seemed understanding, they couldn't help but be disappointed.



“Absolutely. We closed our office down and decided to come see who could be our next president,” Robert Maring said.



Chapman was dropped off by his wife, who had an appointment in Georgetown. Expecting to be there for hours, he scrambled to find another ride home.

“If he can't make it to a meeting, how is he going to run the country?” Chapman said.



A lot of people in the Twitter world had this same thought. They related the no-show to Rubio’s attendance record in the senate and questioned his ability to be president.

As for Chapman, he wasn't being so serious.

“I'm still a supporter. I'm just kidding. But I'm very disappointed,” Chapman explained.



“I think people are still disappointed in him, but I don't think it will change the fact of their vote,” Madeline Lanford said.



Even though they may not be old enough to vote, at just 15 and 16 years old, Madeline Lanford and Rylee Allison didn't change how they felt about the presidential hopeful.



“It says 'USA plus Rubio has a nice ring to it,' because Rubio, like ruby, and ring... yeah,” Allison said as she described the posters the two made.



Rubio's event has been rescheduled for 10 p.m. Friday at the same location as the original event, the Lowcountry Preparatory School. The school is located at 300 Blue Stem Drive in Pawleys Island.

The doors will open at 9:15 p.m. Rubio's campaign says tickets from Friday afternoon will be honored at the door.

