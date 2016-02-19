Two arrested on drug charges following pursuit in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A vehicle pursuit in the city of Georgetown on Thursday ended with two men arrested on drug charges.

Brenton Lee Rutledge, 38, was arrested on warrants for trafficking crack cocaine, distribution of crack cocaine, according to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. He was additionally charged with: possession with the intent to distribute heroin and possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine, both third offenses; failure to stop for a blue light; and driving under suspension, third or subsequent offense.

Agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and officers with both the GCSO and the Georgetown Police Department made the arrest following the pursuit. Heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, digital scales and packaging materials were reportedly recovered from the vehicle.

The suspect’s brother, Corey Rutledge, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin and possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine, both second offenses. He was also charged with possession of marijuana, according to the GCSO.

