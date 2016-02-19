Hartsville High School boys' basketball coach resigns

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Calvin Shaw, who served as the head boys’ varsity basketball coach at Hartsville High School for three years, resigned his position, according to a press release from the Darlington County School District.

The resignation is effective immediately and the search for a new coach will begin immediately, according to the DCSD.

Shaw compiled an overall record of 25-41 during his three years, as well as a region record of 8-22.

“Calvin Shaw is a good basketball coach and an even finer man. He has led our program with integrity and passion, and his hard work is appreciated,” said Dr. Charlie Burry, principal at Hartsville High School. “We wish him the best, and I hope that he will continue to be involved in the game of basketball and working with young people in the Hartsville area.”

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.