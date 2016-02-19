DAYTONA 500- No chance of rain delay

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

DAYTONA, FL (WMBF)- The Daytona 500 is no stranger to rain delays. Everyone remembers the 2012 rain delay turned jet dryer explosion courtesy of Juan-Pablo Montoya. Followed by a rain delay in 2014 and the threat of rain in 2015. This year will be different. Speedweek has been beautiful and the weather will hold through the weekend.

Saturday's schedule is jam packed with driver appearances and qualifying for the evening race. The day could start off with a little fog, but fog gives way to mostly clear skies by mid-morning. Then highs in Daytona hit a warm 73 degrees when the green flag drops for the Powershares QQQ300. Saturday afternoon's race is a chance for young drivers to spin their tires at the Wold Center of Racing as well as warm up race for the veteran drivers.

Sunday is the main event and the weather is perfect for racing. Mostly sunny skies, a light breeze, high of 72, and most importantly no chance of rain for the Daytona 500. By the time the checkered flag drops the temps will have dropped to the 60s.

WMBF has been providing coverage of Speedweek all week long and we will give you live reports throughout the weekend.