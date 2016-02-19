Grand opening set for Carolina Forest Publix supermarket - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Grand opening set for Carolina Forest Publix supermarket

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The new Publix supermarket off Carolina Forest Boulevard officially has a grand opening date.

Customers can start shopping at the new store beginning on Wednesday, March 16 at 7 a.m., according to a Publix press release.

The supermarket is located at 2170 Oakheart Road in Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly