Grand opening set for Carolina Forest Publix supermarket

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The new Publix supermarket off Carolina Forest Boulevard officially has a grand opening date.

Customers can start shopping at the new store beginning on Wednesday, March 16 at 7 a.m., according to a Publix press release.

The supermarket is located at 2170 Oakheart Road in Myrtle Beach.

