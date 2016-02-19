UPDATE: Investigators identify suspicious substance found at apartments near FMU

Emergency crews at the scene of the suspicious substance. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The suspicious white substance found at an apartment complex near Francis Marion University Friday afternoon has been identified.

Andrew Golden, with Florence County Emergency Management, said tests have concluded that it is onion powder.

The substance was found at Patriot Place Apartments, located across the street from FMU, Golden said. A hazmat crew made entry to a residence at the apartments around 3 p.m. Friday.

Golden said the substance was found inside of an envelope that came through the mail. The person who received the envelope immediately called 911 after opening the piece of mail and seeing the substance.

An officer who touched the envelope was sent to the hospital as a follow up until the substance could be identified, according to Golden. A team out of Columbia came to test the substance.

There is no indication at this time as to why the powder was sent.

