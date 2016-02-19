Safety improvement project starting Monday at Shetland Lane in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation will begin work to improve safety on U.S. 17 at Shetland Lane in Horry County, according to information from the SCDOT.

Crews will start removing the median crossover at Shetland Lane, located on U.S. 17 between the interchange at Farrow Parkway and interchange at Harrelson Boulevard, on Monday, Feb. 22.

SCDOT is advising drivers on Shetland Lane wanting to travel south on U.S. 17 to use Shetland Lane over to Fred Nash Boulevard and then to Farrow Parkway.

Drivers heading south on U.S. 17 who want to access Shetland Lane should continue past the street and make a U-turn under the new interchange to travel back northbound to Shetland Lane, according to the SCDOT.

Once the median is removed, access to and from U.S. 17 will be right in/right out only. SCDOT officials are removing the median to improve safety in the area.

All drivers are advised to use caution in the work zone to protect both themselves and the highway crews.

