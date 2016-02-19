Daytona 500 pit stalls selected

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WMBF) - The drivers and teams in the Daytona 500 now know where they'll set up shop for Sunday's race. Pit stall assignments were announced Friday.

Pole sitter Chase Elliott will be in the fourth stall. The first three in front of him will stay empty.

It's clear drivers wanted to give themselves space. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is in stall 21. That's the first stall in the second section of pits. No one will be able to park in front of Earnhardt Jr.

Matt Kenseth qualified second but will start in the back of the pack because of a crash in the second Can-Am Duel Thursday night. He'll also have the back pit stall, giving him easy access once he enters pit road during the race.

Kyle Busch will have the same advantage as Earnhardt Jr. He'll pit in the first open spot in the third section of stalls. His brother Kurt Busch will be in stall 33, right in front of Kyle.

Defending Daytona 500 champion Joey Logano will be in stall five, right behind Elliott.

The Daytona 500 is at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

