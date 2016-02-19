Mobile game brings Daytona to life

There is live content that updates every day. You have until March 4 to download it and race in the Daytona 500. (Source: WMBF News)

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WMBF) - Real Racing 3 gives those of us who will never drive a lap at Daytona International Speedway a chance to see what that might really be like.

The mobile game by Electronic Arts has upgraded its Daytona track to match the changes made in the off-season at the super speedway.

Luis Gigliotti is one of the game's producers. He says having this update ready for Sunday's Daytona 500 is big for EA. While showing off some of the features, he told the media Friday that the game give race fans one more experience to add to the weekend.

There is live content that updates every day. You have until March 4 to download it and race in the Daytona 500.

