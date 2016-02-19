Sen. Rubio rally in Pawleys Island rescheduled to 10 p.m. Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A rally for GOP presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio in Pawleys Island that was set to take place Friday morning was rescheduled to 10 p.m. Friday after airplane trouble, according to a representative with the Georgetown County Republican Party.

Governor Nikki Haley and U.S. Senator Tim Scott, and Rep. Trey Gowdy will appear at the rescheduled event, scheduled to take place at 10:00 p.m. at the same location as the original event, the Lowcountry Preparatory School located at 300 Blue Stem Drive in Pawleys Island. Doors will open at 9 p.m., and tickets to the Friday morning rally will be honored.

Randy Hollister with the Georgetown County Republican Party said Sen. Rubio, Gov. Haley, Sen. Scott, and Rep. Gowdy were stuck on the runway in Columbia Friday morning due to aircraft trouble. The event was canceled minutes before it was scheduled to begin Friday morning.

For the latest information, see Lisa Gresci's story below:

