2 more artists announced for Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Up-and-coming country music artists Kane Brown and Chris Lane have been announced to appear at the Carolina Country Music Fest in 2016, coming to Myrtle Beach from June 10 to 12.

According to a news release from festival organizers: “Brown has earned his place as one of country music’s breakout stars of the next generation. He gained his fan base by covering country artists on YouTube, and garnered over 5 million views per video. His debut EP, “Closer”, was crowdfunded through Kickstarter in June of 2015 and scored the No. 1 spot on the iTunes country chart. Brown’s rich baritone voice combined with his distinctive, contemporary style adds dimension to the diverse line-up for CCMF.”

Lane, a North Carolina-native whose latest EP titled “Fix” landed him at the top of Billboard’s Twitter Real-Time Emerging Artist Chart on the day of release, will also join the music fest, the release states. He’s also on Rolling Stone’s list of “10 Country Artists You Need to Know.

Other headlining artists already announced for the three-day festival include Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, and Florida Georgia Line.

The CCMF now offers payment plans for tickets through ticket processor Eventbrite. Tickets to the festival currently start at $169 for general admission.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the festival, head to: http://www.carolinacountrymusicfest.com/

